Staff reports
Three more deaths in Woodward County have been attributed to COVID-19 according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Numbers released Saturday show four deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Woodward County - two in Woodward, one in Mooreland and one in Fort Supply.
Overall the county has recorded 1,031 positive cases with 861 still active - the great majority at William S. Key Correctional Center.
Woodward has 160 cases with 50 active cases. Mooreland has 32 total positive cases with three still active.
Oklahoma total number of cases since March is 83,510 with 12,725 of those active and 69,754 recovered. Over 1 million tests have been negative. There are currently 590 hospitalized and there have been 1,004 deaths from the virus, said the health department.
