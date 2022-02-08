Donny Thorn won the special election for Woodward County Commissioner District 3 Tuesday night.
Thorn, who has been serving as interim commissioner since Vernie Matt’s retirement in November last year, collected 295 votes or 63.85 percent to Neal Day’s 167 votes or 36.15 percent.
Both candidates were Republicans so Thorn will claim the seat. No Democrats filed to run for the position.
This is just the first of two elections for District 3 this year.
Filing for the position will open again in April with the election in June.
