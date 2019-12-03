Elevator - Christmas at a Whole New Level plays at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and then again on the 15th at 7 p.m. at the Woodward Arts Theatre
Revelation and Co. in conjunction with The Woodward Arts Theatre is bringing Christmas memories to the entire family in the form of a Broadway style show with music, dancing and drama, according to Laurie Steenbergen, arts theatre director.
Set in Bricktown with local stars and professional talent, Elevator will feature several art forms from opera, to pop and full dance numbers. All ages of students and adults are involved from Woodward and surrounding communities
“WATC is always looking for ways to partner with the greater community. Christmas seemed like a great time,” Steenbergen said. ”The Show includes NYC stage veteran Joe Casterline, OKC performer Tyler Davis who was in the production in OKC some years back.”
According to Steenbergen, First Baptist Church Choir Leader Les Castor put a very talented local group together for the choir and The First Assembly of God Pastor Brad Smith is playing a street preacher.
Tickets will be $20 each unless purchased from Revelation Dance students. For more information call 580-256-7120 or visit WoodwardArtsTheatre.com.
