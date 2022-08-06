Area schedule for week of Aug. 8-13

Note: Football practice for all schools starts on Monday.

Monday

Softball

Elk City Festival (Woodward JV, Arnett, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Shattuck, Vici)

Buffalo at Tyrone; Leedey at Mooreland; Thomas at Seiling; Waynoka vs. Cimarron at Enid; Alva at Newkirk

Baseball

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Leedey; Vici at Cimarron; Arnett at Cheyenne-Reydon

Tuesday

Softball

Woodward at Enid; Waynoka at Buffalo; Leedey at Merritt/Binger-Oney; Timberlake at Mooreland; Beaver at Texhoma; Turpin at Boise City/Hooker; Chisholm at Alva

Elk City Festival (Arnett, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Laverne, Shattuck, Vici)

Baseball

Granite at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Cheyenne-Reydon at Leedey

Thursday

Softball

Woodward Tournament (Woodward, Woodward JV, Mooreland, Seiling, Laverne, Fairview, Watonga, Kingfisher, Alva, OKC Broncos, Guymon, Guymon JV)

Panhandle Conference Tournament (Buffalo, Beaver, Turpin)

Cheyenne-Reydon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Leedey at Canute

Baseball

Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply)

Glencoe Tournament (Vici)

Volleyball

Corn Bible Academy at Sharon-Mutual

Friday

Softball

Woodward Tournament (Woodward, Woodward JV, Mooreland, Seiling, Laverne, Fairview, Watonga, Kingfisher, Alva, OKC Broncos, Guymon, Guymon JV)

Ripley Tournament (Arnett)

Panhandle Conference Tournament (Buffalo, Beaver, Turpin)

Granite at Leedey

Weatherford Tournament (Shattuck)

Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)

Baseball

Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply)

Glencoe Tournament (Vici)

Saturday

Softball

Woodward Tournament (Woodward, Woodward JV, Mooreland, Seiling, Laverne, Fairview, Watonga, Kingfisher, Alva, OKC Broncos, Guymon, Guymon JV)

Ripley Tournament (Arnett)

Weatherford Tournament (Shattuck)

Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)

Baseball

Arapaho-Tournament (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply)

Leedey vs. Byng @ Kingfisher

Cross Country

Goodwell Invitational (Buffalo)

Volleyball

Hennessey Festival (Sharon-Mutual)

