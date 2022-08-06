Area schedule for week of Aug. 8-13
Note: Football practice for all schools starts on Monday.
Monday
Softball
Elk City Festival (Woodward JV, Arnett, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Shattuck, Vici)
Buffalo at Tyrone; Leedey at Mooreland; Thomas at Seiling; Waynoka vs. Cimarron at Enid; Alva at Newkirk
Baseball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Leedey; Vici at Cimarron; Arnett at Cheyenne-Reydon
Tuesday
Softball
Woodward at Enid; Waynoka at Buffalo; Leedey at Merritt/Binger-Oney; Timberlake at Mooreland; Beaver at Texhoma; Turpin at Boise City/Hooker; Chisholm at Alva
Elk City Festival (Arnett, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Laverne, Shattuck, Vici)
Baseball
Granite at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Cheyenne-Reydon at Leedey
Thursday
Softball
Woodward Tournament (Woodward, Woodward JV, Mooreland, Seiling, Laverne, Fairview, Watonga, Kingfisher, Alva, OKC Broncos, Guymon, Guymon JV)
Panhandle Conference Tournament (Buffalo, Beaver, Turpin)
Cheyenne-Reydon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Leedey at Canute
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply)
Glencoe Tournament (Vici)
Volleyball
Corn Bible Academy at Sharon-Mutual
Friday
Softball
Woodward Tournament (Woodward, Woodward JV, Mooreland, Seiling, Laverne, Fairview, Watonga, Kingfisher, Alva, OKC Broncos, Guymon, Guymon JV)
Ripley Tournament (Arnett)
Panhandle Conference Tournament (Buffalo, Beaver, Turpin)
Granite at Leedey
Weatherford Tournament (Shattuck)
Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply)
Glencoe Tournament (Vici)
Saturday
Softball
Woodward Tournament (Woodward, Woodward JV, Mooreland, Seiling, Laverne, Fairview, Watonga, Kingfisher, Alva, OKC Broncos, Guymon, Guymon JV)
Ripley Tournament (Arnett)
Weatherford Tournament (Shattuck)
Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)
Baseball
Arapaho-Tournament (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply)
Leedey vs. Byng @ Kingfisher
Cross Country
Goodwell Invitational (Buffalo)
Volleyball
Hennessey Festival (Sharon-Mutual)
