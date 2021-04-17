Area schedule for April 19-24
Monday
Baseball
Weatherford at Woodward; Shattuck at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett; Laverne at Sharon-Mutual; Leedey at Arapaho-Butler; Mooreland at Thomas; Waynoka at Covington-Douglas
Boys golf
Woodward Invitational at Boiling Springs
Girls golf
Western Conference Tournament in Oklahoma City
Softball
Woodward at Shattuck; Buffalo at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Mooreland at Laverne; Leedey at Canute; Ringwood at Waynoka
Tuesday
Baseball
Woodward at Weatherford; Buffalo at Mooreland; Waynoka at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Weatherford JV at Shattuck
Softball
Woodward at Fairview/Enid; Laverne at Arnett; Cherokee at Buffalo; Vici at Mooreland; Cimarron at Sharon-Mutual/Taloga; Cheyenne at Shattuck
Wednesday
Thursday
Soccer
Clinton at Woodward
Baseball and Softball
District Tournaments Classes A and B
Boys Golf
Clinton Invitational (Woodward)
Friday
Track
Watonga Invitational (Woodward)
Turpin Relays (Buffalo, Laverne, Sharon-Mutual)
Saturday
Track
Ringwood Invitational (Mooreland, Seiling)
