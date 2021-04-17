Area schedule for April 19-24

Monday

Baseball

Weatherford at Woodward; Shattuck at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett; Laverne at Sharon-Mutual; Leedey at Arapaho-Butler; Mooreland at Thomas; Waynoka at Covington-Douglas

Boys golf

Woodward Invitational at Boiling Springs

Girls golf

Western Conference Tournament in Oklahoma City

Softball

Woodward at Shattuck; Buffalo at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Mooreland at Laverne; Leedey at Canute; Ringwood at Waynoka

Tuesday

Baseball

Woodward at Weatherford; Buffalo at Mooreland; Waynoka at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Weatherford JV at Shattuck

Softball

Woodward at Fairview/Enid; Laverne at Arnett; Cherokee at Buffalo; Vici at Mooreland; Cimarron at Sharon-Mutual/Taloga; Cheyenne at Shattuck

Wednesday

Thursday

Soccer

Clinton at Woodward

Baseball and Softball

District Tournaments Classes A and B

Boys Golf

Clinton Invitational (Woodward)

Friday

Track

Watonga Invitational (Woodward)

Turpin Relays (Buffalo, Laverne, Sharon-Mutual)

Saturday

Track

Ringwood Invitational (Mooreland, Seiling)

