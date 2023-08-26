Events for week of Aug. 28-Sept. 2

Monday

Softball

Woodward at Guymon, Leedey at Mooreland, Seiling at Arapaho-Butler, Shattuck at Okeene/Thomas, Laverne at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Sentinel at Vici, Timberlake at Waynoka, Turpin at Beaver

Baseball

Vici at Arnett, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cimarron, Leedey in Calumet Festival

Tuesday

Softball

Woodward at Elk City, Woodward JV at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Arnett, Seiling at Hydro Festival, Waynoka at Buffalo, Ringwood at Mooreland, Sayre at Shattuck, Hooker at Laverne, Granite at Leedey, Beaver at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Arapaho-Butler at Vici, Turpin at Texhoma, Okeene at Cimarron

Baseball

Sweetwater at Arnett, Cheyenne-Reydon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Leedey in Calumet Festival, Granite at Vici

Volleyball

Sharon-Mutual at Darrouzett, Texas

Thursday

Football

Laverne at Pioneer

Softball

Mount Saint Mary at Woodward (2), Woodward JV at Beaver, Merritt at Arnett, Buffalo at Laverne, Mooreland at Cheyenne-Reydon, Seiling at Shattuck, Arapaho-Butler at Leedey, Waynoka at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Hammon at Vici, Okeene at Oklahoma Bible, Hooker at Texhoma

Baseball

Arnett at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply

Volleyball

Taloga at Sharon-Mutual

Friday

Football

Guthrie at Woodward, Buffalo at Waukomis, Seiling at Cyril, Minco at Mooreland, Sharon-Mutual at Beaver, Okeene at Waynoka, Chisholm at Fairview, Alva at Thomas, Tyrone at Turpin, Hooker at Wheeler, Texas, Texhoma at Gruver, Texas, Elkhart, Kan., at Boise City, Cherokee at Dewar, Ringwood at Timberlake, Watonga at Hobart

Softball

Shattuck at Vici

Cross Country

Buffalo Invitational

