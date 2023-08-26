Events for week of Aug. 28-Sept. 2
Monday
Softball
Woodward at Guymon, Leedey at Mooreland, Seiling at Arapaho-Butler, Shattuck at Okeene/Thomas, Laverne at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Sentinel at Vici, Timberlake at Waynoka, Turpin at Beaver
Baseball
Vici at Arnett, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cimarron, Leedey in Calumet Festival
Tuesday
Softball
Woodward at Elk City, Woodward JV at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Arnett, Seiling at Hydro Festival, Waynoka at Buffalo, Ringwood at Mooreland, Sayre at Shattuck, Hooker at Laverne, Granite at Leedey, Beaver at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Arapaho-Butler at Vici, Turpin at Texhoma, Okeene at Cimarron
Baseball
Sweetwater at Arnett, Cheyenne-Reydon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Leedey in Calumet Festival, Granite at Vici
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual at Darrouzett, Texas
Thursday
Football
Laverne at Pioneer
Softball
Mount Saint Mary at Woodward (2), Woodward JV at Beaver, Merritt at Arnett, Buffalo at Laverne, Mooreland at Cheyenne-Reydon, Seiling at Shattuck, Arapaho-Butler at Leedey, Waynoka at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Hammon at Vici, Okeene at Oklahoma Bible, Hooker at Texhoma
Baseball
Arnett at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Volleyball
Taloga at Sharon-Mutual
Friday
Football
Guthrie at Woodward, Buffalo at Waukomis, Seiling at Cyril, Minco at Mooreland, Sharon-Mutual at Beaver, Okeene at Waynoka, Chisholm at Fairview, Alva at Thomas, Tyrone at Turpin, Hooker at Wheeler, Texas, Texhoma at Gruver, Texas, Elkhart, Kan., at Boise City, Cherokee at Dewar, Ringwood at Timberlake, Watonga at Hobart
Softball
Shattuck at Vici
Cross Country
Buffalo Invitational
