The most important element of economic competitiveness in an innovative economy is a properly skilled workforce. In a changing economy, the skill requirements of employers along with the workplace culture of today’s labor force are evolving at a rapid pace. To develop Oklahoma’s human potential for the future we must create a climate that puts all the elements in place for Oklahoma to become an outstanding global performer. That is why the Oklahoma Academy 2022 Town Hall will focus on Oklahoma’s Human Potential — Enhancing Our Workforce for an Increasingly Innovative Economy.
Over the past several years, the Academy has preceded each of its Town Hall Conferences by conducting a series of listening sessions across the state. The Academy will be in Woodward on Tuesday, Aug. 2, holding one of these very important sessions to collect input from the people of Woodward on their thoughts of the new workplace culture, the key industries now in Oklahoma, the educational approaches, and how to optimize our resources, technologies, and behaviors to guide our path for a stronger future. The information gathered will be shared with Town Hall participants in October.
As skill requirements of employers are constantly evolving, our workforce training and education programs must keep pace with the changing requirements to prepare students and workers for jobs in the short term and careers in the long term. Additionally, the workplace has been undergoing the greatest disruption in generations. The pre-pandemic way of working has not returned as employees’ expectations have changed. A fair workplace must foster inclusion, fairness, and trust. It’s imperative Oklahoma be a leader with policies that cause positive action on issues that are important to not only business but all society.
The time is now for the right approach to a system that balances the needs of individuals and businesses to ensure Oklahoma has a well-educated and skilled workforce to effectively compete in the global economy. Leadership, as always, will be the key to progress. Siloed and biased positions that impede or even prevent progress must give way to pragmatic and open-minded dialogue and fact-based analysis. There is a tremendous opportunity at hand, and Oklahoma must seize it, and with your knowledge and help, this can be achieved!
We hope you will be a part of this important opportunity to create a robust future for all Oklahomans and Oklahoma businesses. Please join us on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 1-2 p.m. at the Woodward Conference Center, 3401 Centennial Lane, for this very important conversation. Woodward’s voice must be a heard when makeing Oklahoma a better place to live, work, and play.
Since the first Town Hall in 2001, the Academy has successfully tackled a variety of issues, from criminal justice and budget reform to improving voter participation and mental health prevention and treatment. According to site selection companies and corporate executives, there are no more important issues than “work force skills” and the “availability of a skilled workforce.” Please share your voice in discussing and deciding on how to best address these issues.
Oklahoma Academy is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan, membership organization founded by Gov. Henry Bellmon in 1967 to bring public attention to policy issues, provide objective, thorough research, develop consensus public policy recommendations and act as a catalyst for positive change.
