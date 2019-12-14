Motivational parenting classes for expecting or new moms and dads is one of several programs offered by the Pregnancy Center in Woodward.
The classes provide an opportunity for individualized preparation, in addition to earning credits for needed baby products. They are based on the parent’s current situation and needs.
Even though Director Belva Mabra has a counseling degree, she said that’s not her focus with these families. Even when she’s working with a parent whose children have been temporarily removed from the home, Mabra’s focus to help them understand their baby’s basic needs.
Based on decades of experience, The Pregnancy Center gives practical solutions for those individuals who are already a parent or soon to be one.
“They don't have to wait till they earn credits if there’s an immediate need. We try to help them with what they need right now and then get them into the system where they can earn,” Mabra said.
Some of the donations new or expecting parents can earn are:
Diapers, clothes, car seats, Strollers and cribs, breast pumps, formula, and more.
According to Mabra, the center is short on winter clothes up to size 2 and in need of the basics right now. Size 4 and up diapers and Gerber Good Start formula are what families are needing right now.
“What we’re concentrating on right now is probably diapers and formula because the oil field took a downturn,” Mabra explained. “We went through coats like crazy as the winter came on, so now we’re out of a lot of the sizes. I thought we had a lot, but we’ve gone through a lot.”
The Pregnancy Center also offers free and safe pregnancy tests, as well as confidential and unconditional emotional support.
The Pregnancy Center hours are from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday at 1321 Kansas Ave. For more information, call The Pregnancy Center at 580-254-2805 or email nwokcpc@sbcglobal.net.
