As the temperatures begin to drop, heading into the winter season, Woodward has a need for adult and child coat donations.
Joseph’s Coat Clothes Ministry began in 2008 and has been serving the community since by collecting and distributing coats to those in need.
According to First Baptist Church Minister of Music Les Castor, the ministry began as the result of a White Christmas - deacon sponsored give away at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. The event went so well the ongoing ministry was born.
“The response from our people and the community in the way of donating clothes was overwhelming,” Castor said. “Even with all the clothes we gave away we still had an abundance of things left over.”
After outgrowing more than one location, the ministry is currently housed at 417 Main St. with plans to expand to the west side of the building space, 419 Main St., according to Castor.
Joseph’s Coat is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. A donation bin is located at the back of the building.
“God has been so good to us, and it has been our honor and privilege to help our friends in the community,” Castor said.
The ministry currently needs coats for adults and children, along with new undergarments. Along with donations, the group is looking for volunteers to sort, hand, and put clothes out, which is done during operating hours.
“Thank you to each and every person that has helped, donated clothes, prayed for the ministry or find our facility helpful to you and your family,” Castor said.
For more information call 580-256-2837.
