Northwest Oklahoma 4-H and FFA students will be gathering Saturday and over the next week at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds for the 86th Annual Woodward District Livestock Show.
“They started this in 1934 in the middle of a drought,” Show Co-Chairman Marlin Trissell shared. “It’s just how important it was, and has been for those many years to this area.”
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. with the Ag Mechanics Contest, at the conclusion of which the silent auction opens, each day will feature different livestock.
Sunday 8 a.m. - Barrows
Monday 10 a.m. - Gilts
Tuesday 9 a.m. - Sheep
Wednesday 9 a.m. - Goats
Monday, March 2 at 8 a.m. - Heifers
Monday 2 p.m. - Steers
Tuesday 5:30 p.m. - Premium Auction and Dinner
The Ag Mechanics silent auction closes at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On that final evening, special awards will be presented. The Black Jacket Award will be given to one long-time show supporter and the Bud Nelson Scholarships will be presented to 12 senior students, according to Trissell.
“We’re going to have 1,575 animals,” Trissell said. “And with those animals will be around 1,000 kids.”
According to Trissell, there will be 244 cattle, 149 hogs, 277 sheep, and 305 goats.
District exhibitors represent over 30 schools and will be coming from Beaver, Texas, Cimarron, Woodward, Woods, Harper, Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mils and Major counties.
In years past, Woodward Chamber of Commerce President CJ Montgomery has said the event is arguably the best district premium show in the state. The area typically sees a tremendous economic boost from visitors as folks from out of town board enjoy Woodward’s hotels and restaurants.
“I'd like to invite people out to come and watch,” Trissell encouraged. “Enjoy and just see how hard these kids are working.”
