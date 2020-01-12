The Woodward Education Association is getting ready for the 2020 Teddy Bear Toss. This will be the third year in a row the association has held the event to collect “Boo-Hoo Buddies” for children at Alliance Health Woodward.
“This is our third year for this event, and it is very successful,” said Woodward Public Schools Community Manager Amy Whitewater. “Last year we collected enough stuffed animals for every child who visited the ER as well as every child who was admitted to the hospital.”
As in previous years, WEA is inviting everyone to bring new teddy bears or other stuffed animals to toss onto the court when announced during halftime of the varsity boys basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28
New this year is the Critter Caravan, courtesy of the Brian and Kindra Show.
“They will set up the Critter Caravan for people to purchase customizable stuffed animals with clothes and accessories,” Whitewater said. “They can keep the animal or toss it, and all the proceeds will go to WEA to purchase more Boo Hoo Buddies. Prices start at $40, and we can only accept cash or checks.”
The first game of the night begins at 4 p.m. and the Critter Caravan will open. The varsity boys will play at 8 p.m., Whitewater said. Admission is $5.
“This has truly been a joyful event the past two years,” Whitewater said. “I’ve enjoyed watching participants toss their teddy bears from the top rows of the fieldhouse all the way down to the floor. Knowing that they’ll eventually provide comfort to children receiving medical attention, which can be very scary for them, is a wonderful thing.”
For more information contact Whitewater at 580-256-6063 ext. 3547 or amwhitewater@woodwardps.net.
