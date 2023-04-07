Woodward’s new Teacher of the Year will be revealed on Monday as part of the Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon.
The event is put on by the Chamber and the Woodward News. Lunch gets started around 11:45 a.m. with the program following.
Finalists for Teacher of the Year are Kenni Fewin, Early Childhood Center music teacher; Kari Boone, Highland Park Elementary teacher; Moriah Graff, Woodward Middle School science teacher, and Jake Henderson, Woodward High School history/psychology teacher.
“The nominations is really meaningful to me because these are the people that really know what I do,” Fewin, who has been teaching for some 40 years, said.
Each of the nominees talked about their work and students.
“The one thing I always come back to is that the students are comfortable in my room and that they feel like this is a place where they want to spend 45 minutes of their day,” said Henderson.
“I’m here for them and they know that they can always count on me as they go through school,” Boone said.
“I’m a science teacher so I want to get my science content across, but my job is so much more than just teaching science,” Graff said. “If I can make a difference in a kid’s life or if I can provide some stability that they’re not receiving elsewhere, then that’s a huge thing for me..”
“To me teaching isn’t just a job, it’s what I was called to do, my purpose. I just feel like it’s so important for kids to know that there’s people that care,” Fewin said.
Sonya Covalt is the current teacher of the year.
