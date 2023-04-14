Woodward’s Technical Application Program took another step forward on Friday with a ribbon cutting for the sophomore TAP building on the Woodward Middle School campus.
The building, formerly used by the Woodward Public Schools maintenance department, has been renovated into a working classroom that “will provide students with the space needed to expand on the skills taught within the TAP program,” said High Plains Technology Superintendent Barclay Holt.
TAP was started in 2017 in a partnership with High Plains and the Woodward School District to help middle school age students gain a working knowledge of the full-time and adult programs available at the technology center. The goal is to prepare students for career paths.
Holt said the mission is to help students “prepare for their futures by closing the skills gap and creating strong leaders to go to work in our area.
“This career exploration allows students to have hands-on experience and apply those experiences to real world applications.”
The program has drawn praise throughout the state with education leaders visiting to see TAP in action and even the governor came last year to check things out.
All of the sending schools in High Plains can send students to the program for a period of time each day.
“The curriculum is based on the 10 full-time high school and post-secondary programs and gives each student an idea of the future opportunities in the various career paths offered,” Holt said.”
Holt noted that the program has also helped students in their academic progress at their home school.
“Eighty four percent of students who participate in TAP have increased their ACT resulting in a 3.19 cumulative score increase on all TAP students who have been in the program,” he said.
Woodward Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds said “the collaboration between the TAP program and our teaching staff at the middle school allows us to not only target improvements on state mandated tests but also equip our students with tools that will make our kids successful in life.”’
Incoming Woodward Superintendent Rusty Puffinbarger said the partnership benefits the entire area.
“The career pathways and trades created through the partnership is potentially life changing for students,” he said. “Benefits for the community and industry of having workforce ready at graduation from HPTC are endless.”
High Plains is also continuing to work on cooperative agreements with higher education institutions and works with industry through a number of programs.
Northwestern-Woodward Dean Dr. Jonathan Thomason said the university is excited to partner with the tech center.
“We look forward to broadening that successful program by providing engaging activities for middle school students that highlight college pathways to various careers,” he said.
On the industry side, Bill Riggs with White’s Welding said his company has been excited to support the program from its conception.
“We believe that this program is imperative to developing our future workforce in Northwest Oklahoma,” he said. “Getting the students involved at a younger age will result in a better workforce, higher starting wages and faster advancement for graduates of HPTC.
“The TAP program has turned into a launchpad for producing a skilled productive workforce that will benefit our local community for years to come.”
Travis Case of Case Welding also discussed the impact of TAP.
“I really believe the TAP program is the next step in helping kids be productive in society,” he said. “And is very necessary for them to learn hands on skills and be able to be hired as hey graduate high school.
“Many skills, whether it be welding, diesel mechanics or shop will help them in any profession. I commend Mr. Holt and all involved with this project and truly believe this is the next step in progression.”
The ability to find people to hire locally is also important, said Chad Campbell, director of operations with the Woodward County Emergency Medical Service.
“Our partnership is vital to having quality employees in Northwest Oklahoma,” Campbell said. “Woodward County EMS has worked hard to recruit from other areas but have found the key to our success is training people in Woodward.
“When you take citizens of Woodward, train them in Woodward and employ them in Woodward, it makes the entire system successful. We have already seen that success and the new TAP (building) will only enhance it.”
