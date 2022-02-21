TAP (Technical Application Program) allows students to learn fundamental skills in all areas of education, but specifically Science, Math, Engineering, and Technology. These basic skills can be applied not only in core subjects, but also in a variety of industry specific programs that are offered with High Plains Technology Center.
“Kids enjoy lots of activities but some of their favorite activities include the car show, TAP Olympics, the welding trucks, green screen and virtual reality,” said Lisa Steadman, 6th Grade TAP instructor.
TAP’s goal is to use a project based, hands on approach to close the skills gap in student learning and provide career exploration at an earlier age. TAP focuses to strengthen and improve student’s soft skills in the areas of leadership, public speaking and community involvement. Also stressed are the importance of time management and self-discipline.
“The TAP Program at High Plains Technology Center is a cooperative effort with the partner schools in the district as well as community leaders, business owners, parents and students. The concept continues to gain momentum as the program and curriculum continue to evolve. The skill sets taught will be enhanced and expanded over time to sustain the trends in industry needs,” Danna Goss, TAP director, said.
Districts that are eligible to attend are Buffalo, Fargo-Gage, Fort Supply, Mooreland, Sharon Mutual, Vici and Woodward. Transportation is provided by each school to Woodward Middle School.
High Plains Marketing Coordinator Katie Shirley said, “seeing the difference that TAP makes in the lives of students at such crucial times in their lives has been so exciting and rewarding to witness. These students who may have dreaded going to school, or had not found their ‘place’ yet, start to thrive when they discover something they are passionate about and that gives them hope that they do have a bright future.”
She continued, “they start showing up early and dread missing school when before their attendance and behavior may have been less than superb. Their lives are turned around once they find something they are either talented at that they may not have otherwise discovered or that there is a career path for them that they enjoy and can start working towards early on. This is what HPTC is all about helping turn education and training into future workplace success and helping provide a bright future to everyone who walks through our doors.”
TAP offers a student organization called ‘TAP Club.’ It features business and industries in the community. This exposure to different careers and job opportunities available can expand the knowledge of our students and expose them to a variety of educational and career pathways.
