Woodward fire department responds to a tank fire at 5th and Main on Thursday morning. No one was injured. (Photos by Johnny McMahan)
Tank fire
62 year old The Colony, TX resident passed May 23, 2022. Services Thursday May 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Vici First Christian Church burial following at Sunnyside Cemetery, Vici, OK. Shaw Funeral Home of Vici
68 year old Woodward, OK resident passed May 10, 2022. Memorial Graveside Services Friday May 27, 2022 at 10:00 at North Persimmon Cemetery, Sharon, OK. Shaw Funeral Home of Vici
