From the Woodward Arts Theatre this Thursday to Carnegie Hall in June - Talla Rouge is setting stages on fire this spring and summer.
Tallā Rouge, meaning the “Red-Gold” in Farsi and French, is the name of the fiery Persian-American and Cajun-American violists who are taking the music world by storm. Trained in places like Julliard and Oberon Conservatory, Aria Cheregosha and Lauren Spaulding have already worked with world famous composers and conductors and continue to grow their popular audience as well.
Talla Rouge will be in concert at the Woodward Arts Theatre on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $20 thanks in part to a grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
“It is amazing that we are able to have them our stage this month,” adds WATC Board Member Woody Leonard. “We also have them going into some schools but students who do not have them in their schools on Wednesday are encouraged to call the Theatre to inquire about student tickets. We always want people to come and enjoy something this special.”
Sharing the belief that “good music is good music”, Tallā Rouge presents the works of living composers alongside the reimagined classical works of Beethoven, Brahms, and Mozart. Tallā Rouge invites an open dialogue through their diverse programming that aims to encourage the redefinition of classical music in an evolving and interconnected world.
