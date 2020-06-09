Nearly every seat was filled at the Woodward Board of Education meeting Monday evening. Locals gathered to show their support for former girls basketball coach Kenzie Didier after the Woodward Public School administration decided not to renew her contract for the upcoming school year.
Several people addressed the board on behalf of Didier. The first to speak was Melissa Hobbs, fire prevention officer for Woodward, who addressed her concerns regarding the decision against renewing Didier’s contract.
Hobbs believes the situation was handled incorrectly and that Didier was not given due process
“Not only are we losing a coach with outstanding accomplishments, we are losing a person with a pure heart, strong determination and values,” Hobbs said. “We are letting go of a coach who worked for free, and has many past and present players, students, members of the community, as well as school staff supporting her.”
Woodward High School Senior Kloey Marlatt spoke to Didier’s character based on her experience and stated that her trust in administration was shaken with this decision.
“I truly want to trust those responsible for the decision regarding coach Didier and I truly want to trust that those responsible regarding the decision have truly listened to every opinion with an open and honest heart,” Marlatt said. “However, because of my personal experience regarding the situation and the program, I just cannot wholeheartedly do that. If I were to be completely honest, this decision makes me doubt that our best interests are at heart. That is why I am here, to encourage you as a board to hold those responsible to the absolute highest standards and hold them accountable for every decision they make regarding all of the students at Woodward Public Schools.”
There were a handful of speakers that took up for Didier during the open forum of the meeting. One parent expressed her confusion at Didier being let go when that parent had made a complaint against a boys basketball coach that she felt fell on deaf ears when no action was taken. Another agreed with Marlatt, questioning trust in the current administration.
Once the open forum was completed (note: by policy, board members don’t respond to open forum comments at the meeting), the board moved on to the agenda.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds gave a brief report noting a decision has been made to hold an in-person graduation for seniors on June 21 at 7 p.m. in Boomer Stadium. More details will be announced at a later date.
Reynolds went on to mention the roofing project at the high school is moving along and how the pandemic may affect classes for the next year. There are several plans in place for the new school year including possible social distancing protocols or continuing to utilize distance learning.
The board approved a lengthy consent agenda, which contained a long list of annual contracts and agreements to be renewed for the new fiscal year.
The Board went on to approve each of the following agenda items:
• The temporary appropriation for fiscal year 2020-2021
• Supplemental Estimate of Needs for Building Fund (21) for the remainder of 2019-2020 and the Financial Statement 2019-2020
• Building Fund (21) encumbrances for PO’s 287 (Coryell Roofing & Construction), 288 (Joe D Hall General Contractors) and 289 (Northpoint Independent Adjusters).
• Resolution for Schools and Libraries Universal Services (E-Rate) for 2020-2021. This resolution authorizes filing of the Form 471 application for funding year 2020-2021 and the payment of the applicant’s share upon approval of funding and receipt of services
• Naming McCarren Caputa as an adjunct teacher for Middle School South Drama, one hour each day and competitive extra-curricular performances for the 2020-2021 school year
• June 2019-2020 Summer School Personnel (June 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020)
• Ratify a resolution approved on April 30, 2020 accepting bids for the $2,435,000 Building Bonds of this school district and take action to award bonds to the lowest bidder
• Ratify a resolution approved on April 30, 2020 providing for the issuance of building bonds in the sum of $2,435,000 by this school district, authorized at an election called and held for such purpose; prescribing form of bonds; providing for registration thereof; designating registrar and paying agent for this issue of bonds; providing for levy of an annual tax for the payment of principal and interest on the same; and fixing other details of issue
• Ratify a resolution approved on April 30, 2020 designating the general obligation bonds of 2020 as “qualified tax-exempt obligations”
The Board also renewed reynolds’ contract for three more years and approved the June District Personnel Report.
