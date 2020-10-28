The Woodward DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Chapter recently held an award ceremony for Dorla Rhea Key Summars of Woodward who was presented with the “2019 OSDAR Women in American History Award.” On behalf of the Woodward Chapter, OSDAR Frontier District Director Roberta Chance presented Dorla with a certificate and pin.
Dorla’s family helping to congratulate her were Roger and Kathy Summars, Paul Summars, JoAnne (Summars) Scott, and GiGi (Summars) Zender.
Summars has been an active member of the Woodward NSDAR for several years including OSDAR State Treasurer from 2008 to 2012. She has nine patriotic ancestors in her lineage. Dorla’s dedication to women’s issues with her many volunteer hours for her community, church, and missionary work makes her a role-model for all women. Dorla has also received the OSDAR Community Service Award. Dorla joined The Order of Eastern Stars in 1952 and has remained an active member.
The “Women in American History” award is to honor women who are worthy of recognition for their contributions to their communities.
