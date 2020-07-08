Supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors, honoring the taken and encouraging people to never give up hope is the motto of NW Oklahoma Suicide Awareness and Prevention Agenda.
The group is hosting a walk on Saturday, July 11 at Fort Supply Lake followed by a potluck dinner.
“Everyone can meet at the gazebo about 6 p.m., and the walk will start shortly after,” Lorraine Carter said. “(We) Would like to give people a couple minutes or so in case someone is running late. Then after everyone is back, hopefully the food will be close to done.”
The NW Oklahoma Suicide Awareness and Prevention Agenda Facebook group over 350 members who have been touched by suicide in some way.
Having been inspired by Clinton Baker’s story as he walked through Woodward in May, several members have decided to keep walking each month as they continue to follow his journey.
From New Hampshire, Baker began his walk in Florida in February. On his way to Alaska, he has made it all the way to Uncompahgre National Forest in western Colorado.
“Here’s how the route will go,” Lorraine Carter said. “Starting at the covered gazebo (where the food and everything will be), go through the campground, out on to the road, down to the big swimming hole then turn around there and come back.”
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10–34 and the fourth leading cause for ages 35–54 in the United States. Between 1999 and 2018, the suicide rates have increased 35 percent and are higher in rural counties, according to the CDC.
For those struggling, the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255
