STILLWATER, Oklahoma – Multiple Woodward County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.
“Our students have a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and career interests, and it is an honor to award scholarships to help fund their academic goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs.
Area recipients include:
Leslie Smith, Mutual, Agribusiness and Animal Science, Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship
Jenna Steadman, Woodward, Animal Science, Dexter & Margaret Pierce Family Scholarship and Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship
