One hundred eighty high school students from across the state of Oklahoma spent the last six days on the campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Alva recently at the annual Oklahoma Association of Student Councils (OASC) BASIC leadership workshop.
For one week in June and one week in July for the past 14 years in Alva, high school sophomores, juniors and seniors seeking leadership skills spend their time in leadership training.
Any high school student can attend this camp to build leadership skills if their high school is a member of OASC.
Students participate in breakout sessions that include leadership styles and traits, leadership activities, skills for success, team building, school spirit, etiquette and more.
During the workshop, students are divided into 11 councils where they must come up with a school name, mascot, colors and a school song and chant. Students in each council also are given real-life problems to solve and then act out their resolutions using skits.
Junior Counselors, members of OASC who have graduated high school, were assigned to each of the 11 councils.
Students used various buildings around campus and stayed in university housing along with the directors: Karen Koehn of Northwest Technology Center in Alva, workshop director for junior counselors and state officers; Denise Tomlinson of Bixby High School, director of facilities; Melinda Parks of Westmoore High School, director of curriculum and adult staff; and Shawn Freeman of Ada High School, director of registration.
“This is the 14th summer we have been hosted by NWOSU and the community of Alva, and the success of the workshop comes from the environment in which it is held as well as from the support of the entire university staff and the advisers from across the state who dedicate a week of their summer to educate and lead our Oklahoma youth,” said Koehn, who has worked with OASC for the past 34 years.
“I come away a better leader after spending time with the staff and delegates. The delegates reinstate my belief in our youth as well as energize me to be a better person. The NWOSU campus and the community of Alva should be very proud of the way our visitors are treated and the wonderful comments they share with me after spending a week in Alva, Oklahoma!”
