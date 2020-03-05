Woodward’s boys soccer team is off to a 2-0 start following a 8-1 rout of Heritage Hall at Boomer Stadium on Tuesday.
In that game, the Boomers got four goals from Daniel Fraire, two from Yizzy Reyes and one each from Jack McClung and Adolfo Hernandez. Reyes and Aaron Fraire had two assists while Daniel Fraire and Daniel Pinckard each had one.
The Boomers had opened the season on Monday with a 1-0 victory over Bethany. Aaron Fraire had the goal in that game.
Woodward’s girls are 1-1 this season with a win over Heritage Hall and loss to Bethany. In the 3-2 win over Heritage Hall, Averi Edwards, Alexa Bell and Jissele Hagemeier had goals for the Boomers and Edwards had an assist.
Next action for the Boomers will be March 10 when they host Ponca City. Scheduled matches with Kingfisher on Friday will not be played due to the Yellowjackets’ presence in the basketball playoffs.
After Ponca City, the Boomers go to Enid on March 12.
*****
Woodward’s baseball season finally gets started today as the Boomers host Guymon for varsity and JV games starting at 5 p.m.
The season was actually scheduled to start on Monday and Tuesday against Clinton, but the games were postponed due to basketball and will be played on March 17.
The Boomers go to Enid on Saturday.
