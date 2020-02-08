The Woodward Board of Education will meet Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the School Administration Building (10th and Main) for a regularly scheduled meeting.
The board will hear Superintendent Kyle Reynolds’ report before taking action on the consent agenda.
Action will be taken on $5,000 National Board Certified stipends for the 2019-2020 school year followed by a proposal for a Middle School Boomer Dance Team.
The board will vote on the Boomer Kids Childcare Center and Boomer Kids Club Parent Handbook.
Board members will take action to possibly extend the Dec. 9, 2019 emergency declaration regarding the Woodward High School Auditorium and 300 hall roofs to encompass all roofs on the WHS campus, and amend the agreement with Coryell Roofing and Construction, Inc. accordingly, contingent upon completion of “Final Loss Report” from insurer.
If the board votes to enter executive session, they will discuss the February District Personnel Report - Appendix A. Then upon entering back into open session, the board will vote on the item.
Board of education meetings are held each month.
