Summer is coming quick and as it gets hotter Fort Supply Lake is going to be the perfect place to hang out. With 800 acres of lake and approximately 6,000 acres of public hunting land there are quite a few things to do.
“There’s a lot of activities people do out here; boating, tubing, camping,” said Eric Summars, Fort Supply Lake manager. Summars explained that since last summer there’s been some paving done around the park and a new low water crossing, for better drainage, and a new area is in the works.
Concrete cornhole boards are coming to Fort Supply Lake, at the pavilion near the main boat ramp complex. According to Summars they should be ready for use by July 4.
