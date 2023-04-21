The Stock Exchange Bank, partnering with Bank of Oklahoma, was awarded the bid on $5.1 million in building bonds from the Woodward School District on Thursday.
The bid sale was part of a special meeting.
Stock Exchange’s bid of 3.1 percent was the low among the three bids read by Jordan Smith with Steven L. Smith Corp.
For the four years of bonds, the interest will total $474,300. The other bids had interest rates of 3.29 and 4.03 plus a premium cost.
Board President Leah Barby noted The Stock Exchange Bank has saved the district “several hundreds of thousands of dollars or even millions over the years.”
“It is very much appreciated,” she told Bruce Benbrook with The Stock Exchange Bank.
“It’s a small way we can say thank you for all you do for our community . . . for the schools and kids,” Benbrook said in addressing the board.
In addition to awarding the bid, board members approved an item authorizing the issuance of the bonds on June 1 and another item exercising the right to issue them tax exempt.
Smith through the process noted the importance of local banks participating in the bond sales.
“Woodward has good local support and competition,” he said.
