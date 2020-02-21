Governor Kevin Stitt announced today the appointment of Anita L. Holloway to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents and Jimmy D. Harrel to the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical Colleges. Both positions require Senate confirmation.
“I am thrilled to appoint two strong leaders and proud Oklahomans to the OU and OSU A&M Board of Regents,” said Gov. Stitt. “Anita is an accomplished accountant and business leader who will bring her professional expertise and passion for OU to the table to support the university’s vision. Jimmy is a successful businessman, agriculture leader and OSU alum who will bring his wealth of experience and commitment to Oklahoma’s students to support the OSU A&M Board of Regents. I have full faith they will serve our universities and state well as we continue to move the needle toward becoming a Top Ten state.
Holloway is filling the seat of Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, whose term ends March 21, 2020. Holloway will serve a seven year term beginning March 22, 2020 and expiring March 21, 2027.
Harrel is filling the seat of Lou Watkins, whose term ends April 4, 2020. Harrel will serve an eight year term beginning April 5, 2020 and expiring April 4, 2028.
“I am very excited and humbled that Governor Stitt would ask me to serve on the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents,” said Harrel. “I look forward to working with the Governor and the A&M Regents to improve higher education and make sure students are ready for their careers. I, along with many of my immediate family members, now my grandson, attended Oklahoma State and it holds a dear place in my heart.”
Harrel is a rancher, farmer and banker. In 1985, he became an owner of the Bank of Western Oklahoma in Elk City, Oklahoma, and developed it into one of the premium agriculture lending banks in the state. The Bank of Western Oklahoma is now located in Weatherford, Woodward, Vici, Cordell, Elk City, and Geary, Oklahoma. Prior to this, Harrel served as high school principal, vocational agriculture instructor and basketball coach at Taloga Public Schools.
A native of Leedey, Oklahoma, Harrel earned a bachelor's degree in animal science and vocational agriculture education from Oklahoma State University. He has served on a number of boards and committees, including serving as a former member of the State Board of Agriculture, Board of Regents for A&M Colleges, Board of Regents of Higher Education, and the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission. Harrel is an active member of the OSU Alumni association and was inducted into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2019.
