The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas have awarded Woodward Middle School teacher Lisa Steadman with $5,000 dollars for being recognized as one of the Top Ten Teachers of 2022.
Steadman was selected out of more than 200 nominations for her outstanding work in engaging students in STEM and technical trades through the Technical Applications Program (TAP), a partnership between Woodward Public Schools and High Plains Technology Center. This innovative program gets 6th grade students engaged early with career prospects in their community.
“Oklahoma students deserve the best, and the kids get that with Mrs. Steadman,” said fellow Woodward teacher Jill Lintner. “Her students explore careers in trades and industries relevant to our rural community. From activities like hydroponics and welding to subjects like healthcare and energy, Mrs. Steadman allows her students to be problem-solvers and prepares them to be contributing citizens in our community.”
Woodward Middle School will also receive $2,000.
“One of our core missions is supporting education,” said Oklahoma Energy Resources Board Executive Director Mindy Stitt. “The people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas are passionate about recognizing teachers for their efforts in creating the next generation of leaders.”
The OERB is funded by the more than 2,500 producers and thousands of royalty owners across Oklahoma through a voluntary one-tenth of 1 percent assessment on oil and natural gas production. The mission is centered around a simple idea: empowering unlimited opportunity for all Oklahomans. We are committed to the well-being and prosperity of all.
Visit OERB.com to learn more about the investment that the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are making in our state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.