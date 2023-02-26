Here are the pairings for the Class A and B state basketball tournaments at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.
All games will be in the fairgrounds area.
Class A – games on Wednesday
Girls
4:30 p.m. - Seiling vs. Quinton
6 p.m. - Cyril vs. Okarche
7:30 p.m. - Oklahoma Bible Academy vs. Caddo
9 p.m. - Riverside vs. Vanoss
Semifinals Friday at Noon and 1:30 p.m.; championship game Saturday at 2 p.m.
Boys
9 am. - Okarche vs. Rattan
10:30 a.m. - Texhoma vs. Okay
Noon – Seiling vs. Liberty
1:30 p.m. - Caddo vs. Drummond
Semifinals Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.; championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.
Class B – games on Thursday
Girls
4:30 p.m. - Hammon vs. Leedey
6 p.m. - Buffalo Valley vs. Varnum
7:30 p.m. - Calvin vs. Lomega
9 p.m. - Pittsburg vs. Lookeba-Sickles
Semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.; championship game Saturday at 5 p.m.
Boys
9 a.m. - Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Goodwell
10:30 a.m. - Roff vs. Glencoe
Noon – Sentinel vs. Calumet
1:30 p.m. - Buffalo Valley vs. Kinta
Semifinals Friday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; championship game Saturday at noon.
