Rylie Gore (14) and Daycee Danielson (13) guard Arnett’s Anna Sant’Anna in Saturday’s area consolation game at Boomer Fieldhouse. Leedey defeated Arnett 74-64. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Here are the pairings for the Class A and B state basketball tournaments at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

All games will be in the fairgrounds area.

Class A – games on Wednesday

Girls

4:30 p.m. - Seiling vs. Quinton

6 p.m. - Cyril vs. Okarche

7:30 p.m. - Oklahoma Bible Academy vs. Caddo

9 p.m. - Riverside vs. Vanoss

Semifinals Friday at Noon and 1:30 p.m.; championship game Saturday at 2 p.m.

Boys

9 am. - Okarche vs. Rattan

10:30 a.m. - Texhoma vs. Okay

Noon – Seiling vs. Liberty

1:30 p.m. - Caddo vs. Drummond

Semifinals Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.; championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.

Class B – games on Thursday

Girls

4:30 p.m. - Hammon vs. Leedey

6 p.m. - Buffalo Valley vs. Varnum

7:30 p.m. - Calvin vs. Lomega

9 p.m. - Pittsburg vs. Lookeba-Sickles

Semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.; championship game Saturday at 5 p.m.

Boys

9 a.m. - Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Goodwell

10:30 a.m. - Roff vs. Glencoe

Noon – Sentinel vs. Calumet

1:30 p.m. - Buffalo Valley vs. Kinta

Semifinals Friday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; championship game Saturday at noon.

