According to a WalletHub study, Oklahoma is the 6th best state for civic racial equality.
“I must say, I wonder where the 6th in the nation statistic came from. I reject that premise,” Oklahoma Democratic Party Congressional District 3 Chairwoman Amber Jensen said. “I feel like Oklahoma is better at not sensationalizing their civic racial inequalities, but they aren't actually better in my opinion.”
Beaver County Courthouse Interpreter Isabel Kasparie disagrees. Being American born of Mexican decent, she believes Oklahoma is one of the better states she has lived in.
“It's because the Bible Belt believes the Biblical belief. I think there's a big correlation,” Kasparie said. “There's only one race. And I believe that the numbers of Oklahomans being affected is because it remains a strong Christian state.”
Especially during the pandemic, Kasparie said she’s noticed a difference even within surrounding states.
“I've never been more happy to be in Oklahoma, now with this whole COVID thing,” Kasparie shared. “I see more freedom here in my town than I have encountered when I go across to Kansas or when I go down to Texas.”
Kasparie acknowledged “cliques” as more of a problem with people fitting in, no matter what your culture. She recognized the tenancy of people to segregate themselves.
“I think it's just human nature to stick to what we know, what we feel comfortable with, not challenge ourselves," Kasparie said.
Former Woodward TSET Coordinator Maria Guel-Rodriquez said the Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council (NWOLC) has potential to make a big difference.
“The library is behind them (NWOLC) that would also be a good place to address... and public schools,” Guel-Rodriquez said. “Main Street in the past had the Cinco de Mayo and in my opinion it was a huge success.”
Fowler, Kan. Salt and Light Church of God Pastor Sharyn Anderson-Campbell is author of The Cry No One Heard, a personal story of surviving harsh child abuse. As a woman of African decent, she believes awareness must be created through mandatory training within federal, state and local government agencies.
“Diversity inclusion is a must,” Anderson-Campbell said. “This is foundational to equality in the workplace.”
According to Anderson-Campbell, human resources and executive leadership should hold meetings to brainstorm and adopt ways to hire, inspire, and promote from a diverse perspective.
Both Guel-Rodriquez and Kasparie suggested church as an important place for intercultural encouragement in civic participation.
Kasparie said the pastor in the Hispanic church her family attends encourages the congregation to get involved in volunteer work in the community.
“I've actually seen within the Hispanic church here (parishioners) take involvement in volunteerism, because they're given that option,” Kasparie said. “Because the pastor will let them know.”
According to Jensen, representation and inclusion matter. She also stressed that education goes a long way in filling in gaps.
“Sometimes true empathy for others can only be obtained by knowing someone from that group, be it a black person, a Hispanic person, a gay person, a transgender person, or any other person in a minority,” Jensen said. “A person doesn't know what they don't know, until they meet someone that can put a face with the label that person carries.”
Guel-Rodriquez feels local communities miss out on an opportunity of getting a new client or sale when they don’t have a bilingual agent and materials geared toward the Hispanic population.
“In my opinion it would be helpful if some of the advertising materials were available in Spanish when possible,” Guel-Rodriquez said. “I would like to see local business owners consider putting some merchandise in their store which may be of interest to the Hispanic population. A simple welcome sign in Spanish/English makes a place more welcoming.”
While business right now may already be struggling, Guel-Rodriquez said this is a prime opportunity since many are not traveling outside the community to get things as much.
Encourage participation
Many minorities lack positive role models, so they need mentors and coaches that will help them see their potential, according to Anderson-Campbell said. She suggests communities provide an opportunity of influence and positive affirmation.
“Most minorities want to be heard, so allow a platform for them to speak freely,” Anderson-Campbell said. “Acknowledge their strengths and work with them on areas of opportunity. Praise them for doing good and walk alongside of them during times of struggle.”
Governments and communities can encourage more participation from minorities by making them feel welcome, according to Jensen.
“By showing everyone that these people in minority groups are valuable and worthy of acceptance and love just like the people who are not minorities,” Jensen said. “I'm not talking about tolerating someone. I'm talking about asking for their input and valuing their opinion.”
Guel-Rodriquez has a vision of integrating the community onto one including radio, school, local businesses and more.
“Because that is what we are,” Guel-Rodriquez said. “I can see the paper doing a story or two during Hispanic Heritage Month. Interview some local volunteers maybe, athletes, people in the community. I can also see the school be very effective and this would be a great start, acknowledging Hispanic special events.”
Among her ideas, Guel-Rodriquez suggested from experience that organizations could be more creative with volunteer opportunities and perhaps less strict in allowing people of different backgrounds to participate.
“Hispanic people have talent that be artistic, a skill, a desire to help out. I mean who doesn't?” Guel-Rodriquez said. “They have unique music, food, talents, cultural richness are just a few I can think of.”
Minorities influence communities
According to Jensen, minorities are already influencing our communities, but many people just don't realize it.
“Historically, minorities brought us so many things we still use today,” Jensen added. “Add to that the wonderful cultural ideas that minorities bring to a community, such as dances and foods, and I don't see why we would not want to diversify our community as much as possible.”
According to Anderson-Campbell, many minorities are overcomers, which makes them valuable assets to local communities.
“We have determination, know the power of prayer, and appreciate the adversities of life that have made us who we are today,” Anderson-Campbell shared.
“The people are here. And many have a desire to make this community a better place to be,” Guel-Rodriquez said. “We might as well include them and give them an opportunity to be part of the community.”
