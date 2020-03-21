In light of the encroaching coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma State Parks have canceled or postponed park and nature center events for the time being.
Until further notice, parks are limiting the number of visitors in confined spaces and temporarily closing all nature centers, lodges, group camps, dining halls, and community buildings.
Alabaster Caverns are closed for the safety of the bats, as well as visitors.
All parks are open for RV and tent camping. Cabins are open for booking, as well as outdoor public spaces and restrooms.
Regular and continuous cleaning, especially focusing on high traffic areas and often touched surfaces is a high priority to park staff.
Little Sahara State Park has also announced a change in procedure. As visitors enter the gatehouse or office, staff will be giving wristbands out, leaving the responsibility of putting them on to visitors.
Visitors are encouraged to get outdoors, as fresh air and exercise are a great way to support your health. Yet, if you are sick or more susceptible to complications, parks are asking potential visitors to stay home, rest and recover before venturing out.
