Here is a quick recap of Class A and B state tournament games of interest from Thursday. Games are played in the Oklahoma City area.
Class A boys
Kiowa outlasted Vici 44-36 in a game that was pretty tight the whole way. Vici led 21-18 at halftime and Kiowa came back for a 32-30 lead after three quarters.
Dyson Hazelbaker led Vici with 18 points.
Chris Middleton led Kiowa with 15.
In the second afternoon game, Arapaho-Butler defeated Hydro-Eakly 65-57 with four players in double figures.
Class B girls
LeFlore’s Lindsey Waits hit a three-pointer as time expired for a 53-50 win over Leedey.
Waits’ trey capped a wild finish that saw Catelyn Brewster of Leedey tie the game on a three-pointer with 23 seconds remaining.
Waits had 27 points to lead LeFlore. Brewster scored 18 and Karlee Danielson 13 for Leedey.
Class B boys
Hammon defeated Varnum 81-72 as Zaine Maillet scored 26 points and Cade Allen 19.
In an earlier game, top-ranked Duke hammered Whitesboro 73-44 breaking open a competitive game in the fourth quarter.
In a night game, the Leedey boys defeated Sasakwa 71-55 and will face Hammon in the semifinals today.
Ty Goss had 29 points for Leedey.
Also, Paden defeated Tyrone 68-58.
Class A girls
Canute moved into the semifinals with a 74-55 win over Garber.
Canute hit 11 three-pointers in the win.
In an evening game, Okarche edged Vici 44-38.
