“The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.”
- Rachel Carson
Take a look into the universe Saturday, Aug. 10, as Northwestern Oklahoma State University hosts the Starcreek Astronomical Society for a night of stargazing.
Take one giant leap to the moon and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing by learning the phases of the moon, viewing the Apollo moon landing locations, create lunar craters, and more.
According to Starcreek Astronomical Society Event Coordinator Bobette Doerrie, kids will have the chance to create their own lunar craters during the event. The Society will have kits available so kids can see up close how craters are made using the provided supplies.
“It will be a whole lot of fun for everyone,” Doerrie said. “We have examples of meteorites and making the model craters is done with simple supplies, flour and coco, and throw a few rocks in there. And then we’re going to have impacts with rocks and then use flashlights to show the crater edges…”
The star party is free to the public for a come-and-go night among the stars.
Stargazing will begin after sunset, around 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Bring comfortable clothes, sturdy shoes, a jacket and bug repellent. No white lights are permitted. There will be red flashlights to lend or put red tape over your own flashlight. Bring lawn chairs for extra seating.
For more information, call Doerrie at 806-202-2967.
