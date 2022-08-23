Tuesday’s high school scores
Softball
Alva 4, Woodward 1; Amber-Pocasset 8-14, Texhoma 1-0; Mooreland 17, Laverne 0
Tyrone 14, Balko 4; Guymon 15-12, Capitol Hill 0-0; Covington-Douglas 12, Drummond 0; Chisholm 11, Ringwood 1
Monday’s high school scores
Softball
Woodward 6, Anadarko 5; Perry 9, Alva 1; Amber-Pocassett 14-12, Hooker 0-0; Arnett 10, Seiling 5; Binger-Oney 9, Fletcher 3; Enid 8, Bixby 3; Laverne 8, Beaver 0; Turpin 11, Beaver 1; Cherokee 9, Timberlake 3
Waukomis 8, Chisholm 7; Elk City 4, Tuttle 3; Garber 24, OBA 3; Hammon 8, Mooreland 6; Hinton 10, Watonga 2; Hobart 14-19, Sayre 5-2; Laverne 8, Buffalo 0; Merritt 17, Mangum 2-13; Ringwood 3, Waynoka 2; Pond Creek-Hunter 33, Cimarron 18; Crescent 11, Luther 1; Dover 19, Geary 9; Kingfisher 12-12, John Marshall 0-0
Baseball
Navajo 13, Binger-Oney 8; Calumet 9, Lomega 0; Canute 5, Okarche 3
Upcoming softball tournaments
Woodward at Shawnee
Thursday
6 p.m. - vs. Shawnee
8 p.m. - vs. McAlester
Friday
10 a.m. vs. Claremore
2 p.m. vs. El Reno
Saturday
10 a.m. - vs. Dale
Arapaho-Butler Tournament
Thursday’s first round pairings
9 a.m. - Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Cordell, winner vs. Lookeba-Sickles at 10:20 a.m.
10:20 a.m. - Mooreland vs. Altus
11:50 a.m. - Hinton vs. Canute; Binger-Oney vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton
1 p.m.- Seiling vs. Leedey; Hydro-Eakly vs. Hammon
2:30 p.m. - Arapaho-Butler vs. Thomas; Merritt vs. Vici
Tournament runs through Saturday
Friday’s week zero football games
Covington-Douglas at Timberlake (Thursday)
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Deer Creek-Lamont
Balko-Forgan at Waynoka
Canton at Garber
Springfield, Colo. At Turpin
Shattuck at Pioneer
Laverne at Waurika
Cherokee at Beaver
Okeene at Pond Creek-Hunter
Sunray, Texas at Hooker
Hobart at Fairview
Mooreland at Crescent
Watonga at Thomas
Cordell at Sayre
Purcell at Alva
Rejoice Christian at Cashion
