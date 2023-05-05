The Woodward girls earned a third straight trip to the state soccer semifinals with a 2-1 overime victory over Bethany at Putnam City Nigh School Thursday night.
Thessaly Pfeifer’s golden goal in the first overtime gave the Boomers the win.
Pfiefer also scored in the first half and Bethany tied it up by intermission.
Neither team scored in regulation in the second half.
The Boomers will play Metro Christian Academy out of Tulsa in the semifinals on Tuesday. Metro Christian defeated Fort Gibson in the quarterfinals.
Also on Thursday, Weatherford edged Clinton 1-0 and will face Holland Hall, a 2-0 winner over Pryor, in the other semifinal.
On the boys side, the Boomers dropped a 2-1 decision to Bethany.
Bethany led 1-0 at the half, then went up 2-0 before he Boomers got a late goal.
Other 4A scores on Thursday saw Hilldale nip Holland Hall 2-1, Metro Christian edge Fort Gibson 1-0 and Clinton beat Chickasha, 3-1. Bethany plays Hilldale next and Metro Christian takes on Clinton.
Softball
Shattuck used a 12-run second inning to blast Canute 19-7 on Wednesday and win its fourth state slow pitch softball championship.
Abbey Elam homered twice for Shattuck and Camryn Bullard and Sayler Bullard each had a grand slam home run and fife RBI For the game. Ellery Woods and Jordi Oakley also homered for the Indians, who finish 39-3.
In earlier rounds, Shattuck defeated Central High 13-1 and Cyril 15-9. Canute edged Binger-Oney 10-8 iu its semifinal.
On Tuesday, Leedey reached the championship round in Class B before losing to Whitesboro 15-5. The Bison beat Mountain View-Gotebo 8-1 in round one, then edged top-seed Caney 18-17 in the semifinals.
Arnett won its first game 8-7 over Lookeba-Sickles but lost to Whitesboro 7-5 in the semifinals.
Baseball
The Class A and B state baseball tournaments have been moved to Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to heavy rain. Also, Monday’s championship games have moved from Bricktown Ballpark to Edmond Santa Fe High School.
In Class A, Laverne faces Canute at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Edmond North and in B, Vici plays
Fort Cobb-Broxton at 6:30 p.m. at Edmond Santa Fe.
Golf
In Class 2A girls golf, Mooreland finished third overall with a 36-hole total of 759, two strokes behind Tishomingo’s 757. Turner ran away with the championship, posting a 604 total.
Hooker was fourth with 835.
Turner also had the top four individual scores. Mooreland’s Evelyn Sturgill was fifth with a 165 total. Ella Bouse was 12th with 185. Kamdyn Frazier scored 197, Neely Norman 212 and Baily Lawellin 250.
In the Class 4A state tournament, Woodward’s Emily Stebens shot 213 over 36 holes.
