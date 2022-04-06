Woodward’s soccer teams swept a District 4A-2 doubleheader from Elk City at Boomer Stadium Tuesday night.
The girls needed overtime to edge the Elks 2-1 and maintain a perfect district record at 3-0.
Thessaly Pfeifer scored the Boomers first goal with an assist from Averi Edwards. Elk City tied the game to force overtime, then Ava Long scored on a corner kick in the extra period for the win.
In the boys varsity match, the Boomers took a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to win 3-1 for their first district win against two losses.
Daniel Pinckard had two goals and Carlos Crespo one. Sam Cheap had an assist.
It was also senior night for the Boomers with seniors and parents introduced before the varsity games.
The Boomer teams are scheduled to travel to Western Heights on Friday for another district contest.. Western Heights was swept by Weatherford on Tuesday.
In JV action on Tuesday, the Woodward girls won 6-0. Lily Luckett scored twice and Zoe Roberts, Alyssa Roach, Mia Serpas and Autumn Jones had one goal each. Roach and Masey Porter had assists.
Tuesday’s scores
Softball
Canute 12, Blair 4
Covington-Douglas 10, Waukomis 0
Enid 8, Chisholm 6
Merritt 16, Vici 11
Sayre 11, Olustee-Eldorado 1
Arnett 27, Buffalo 0
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 12-11, Beaver 4-3
Binger-Oney 13, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0
Thomas 17, Calumet 4
Canute 11, Fletcher 10
Drummond 15, Waynoka 3
Leedey 14, Hammon 1
Shattuck 14, Hammon 1
Shattuck 20, Leedey 12
Kremlin-Hillsdale 16, Okeene 5
Merritt 16, Mooreland 14
Vici 18, Mooreland 6
Baseball
Cordell 7, Mangum 6
Elk City 11, Kingfisher 0
Oklahoma Christian 16-13, Alva 2-2
Buffalo 10, Beaver 0
Canute 11, Vici 6
Cashion 13, Crescent 0
Chisholm 2, Pawnee 1
Clinton 12, Weatherford 6
Laverne 8, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2
Leedey 6, Thomas 0
Mooreland 12, Shattuck 4
Oklahoma Bible Academy 19, Dover 6
Pioneer 17, Cimarron 5
Waukomis 7, Okeene 1
Waynoka 12, Cherokee 0
Boys soccer
Harding Charter Prep 4, Clinton 3
Woodward 3, Elk City 1
Enid 1, Union 0
Weatherford 3, Western Heights 1
Girls soccer
Clinton 8, Harding Charter Prep 2
Heritage Hall 10, Cordell 0
Woodward 2, Elk City 1 (overtime)
Union 10, Enid 0
Weatherford 9, Western Heights 0
Track
Kay Crenshaw Invitational in Clinton
Woodward results
Girls
100 hurdles – 6, Jessica Davis, 18.77
3200 – 2, Melanie Rosales, 14:37.09.
800 – 1, Isabela Weber, 2:38.88.
400 – 3, Riley Moore, 1:09.93.
300 hurdles – 5, Jessica Davis, 55.58.
200 – 7, Riley Moore, 30.36.
1600 – 2, Melanie Rosales, 6:30.64.
High jump – 5, Haley Drew, 4-6.
Boys
3200 relay – 3, 9:34.84.
800 – 3, Tony Johnson, 2:18.03. 4, Zach Chavez, 2:19.22
300 hurdles – 6, Taelen Laird, 48.27.
1600 – 3, Joshua Hagemeier, 5:16.78.
1600 relay – 5, 3:53.67.
Long jump – 3, Taelen Laird, 21-3.5.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Woodward 21-19, Anadarko 6-9
Alva 19-6, Millwood 3-1
Arapaho-Butler 4, Shattuck 0
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 9, Arnett 2
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 16, Sharon-Mutual 1
Hennessey 6, Blackwell 5
Buffalo 7, Waynoka 6
Canute 11, Merritt 5
Cashion 12, Watonga 2
Medford 16, Cherokee 2
Leedey 9, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Sayre 6, Cordell 5
Covington-Douglas 14, Cimarron 5
Drummond 8, Frontier 0
Hydro-Ealy 13, Riverside 1
Elk City 11, Kingfisher 1
Enid 12-10, Muskogee 0-0
Hammon 7, Laverne 5
Kremlin-Hillsdle 20, Garber 12
Mangum 9, Burns Flat-Dill City 1
Mooreland 23, Beaver 3
Pioneer 15, Oklahoma Bible Academy 2
Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 12, Arnett 9
Shattuck 9, Seiling 1
Waukomis 17, Pond Creek-Hunter 7
Clinton 16, Weatherford 6
Softball
Pioneer 11, Woodward 6
Arapaho-Butler 12, Leedey 11
Arnett 12, Cheyenne-Reydon 2
Binger-Oney 7, Cyril 6
Blair 11, Olustee-Eldorado 3
Fairview 6, Chisholm 4
Covington-Douglas 8, Garber 1
Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Dover 3
Pond Creek-Hunter 10, Drummond 4
Elk City 10, Weatherford 1
Lookeba-Sickles 13, Elk City 12
Ringwood 16, Geary 6
Hydro-Eakly 7, Hammon 5
Lookeba-Sickles 10, Weatherford 2
Merritt 17, Sayre 7
Okeene 9, Mooreland 8
Shattuck 16, Mooreland 2
Shattuck 18, Okeene 2
Okarche 13, Geary 11
Ringwood 9, Okarche 1
Mangum 12, Sentinel 6
Thomas 11, Waynoka 1
Oklahoma Bible Academy 6, Waukomis 5
Waukomis 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 8
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 15, Oklahoma Bible Academy 11
