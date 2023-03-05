Seiling wins state title
Seiling won its 8th girls basketball state championship with a 54-40 win over Caddo at the State Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday.
It was the second consecutive title for Seiling and sixth in the last eight years.
Caddo led 15-7 after one quarter but Seiling went on a 27-10 second quarter run to take control.
Seiling scoring: Braci Nyberg 17, Kenly Gore 15, Anyahna Whetstone 9, Teagan Hamar 8, Keirstin Briggs 5.
Kids, Inc.
The sign-up period for Kids, Inc. t-ball, baseball and softball will start on March 13 and run through April 17.
A birth certificate must be on file for any student signing up for a sport at Kids, Inc.
Spring sports
Woodward High School’s spring sports had a successful opening weekend.
The Boomer soccer teams swept visiting Bethany. The girls won 2-1 with Ava Long and Thessaly Pfeifer scoring goals and the boys took a 5-4 decision in a shootout.
Woodward goes to El Reno on Tuesday.
Woodward’s baseball team opened the season in Guymon and swept the Tigers, 13-1 and 14-1. Tyler Johnson and Dustin Dunlap were the winning pitchers.
The baseball team hosts Elk City on Monday and travels to Elk City on Tuesday. Both are District 4A-1 contests.
Elk City is 3-0 so far this year beating Western Heights twice and Altus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.