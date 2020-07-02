The Woodward Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Monday at noon to take action on resolutions that would cancel the special election on August 25, regarding the school bond issue.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds issued the following statement:
“Lately we have had much discussion about the upcoming bond election that was rescheduled for August 25th. There are some concerns with timing given the recent downturn in the economy coupled with the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the needs on the two questions have been magnified as the district struggles financially to maintain facilities and proved updated safety and security measures and technology to protect and serve our students. Construction projects in the measure would also help stir the local economy in the short term and provide tourism and growth opportunities in the future.”
As of now, the plans for the bond issue are unclear.
“We are looking forward to a transparent discussion and process to best determine our next steps in the interest of our kids, our schools, and our community,” Reynolds said.
The meeting will take place at the school administration building, 10th and Texas.
