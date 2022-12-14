The Woodward Board of Education will hold a special meeting at noon on Thursday at the Board of Education building, 1023 10th St.

Here is the agenda for the meeting

AGENDA

The following is a list of the business to be conducted by the Board of Education at the above meeting:

1. Call meeting to order

2. Roll call

3. Appeal hearing regarding the administration’s ban of Ms. Janice Weder from the school Ag farm and Ag building for a period of six months.

4. Consider and possibly vote to uphold, overturn, or modify the ban of Ms. Janice Weder from the school Ag farm and Ag building for a period of six months.

5. Adjourn

