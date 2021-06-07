Southwestern Oklahoma State University will now offer face-to-face New Student Orientation sessions for incoming freshmen on the Weatherford campus.
The sessions will allow soon-to-be SWOSU freshmen the opportunity to enroll for the 2021 Fall Semester. In-person sessions are planned June 21, June 29, July 20 and August 11.
The sessions were originally planned to be held virtually because of the pandemic, but university officials made the decision on May 24 to no longer require the use of masks or social distance on campus. And SWOSU is returning to more normal operations this fall semester.
Taler Alexander, coordinator of SWOSU’s NSO, said students can keep virtual session options if they desire during the weeks of June 7, June 14, July 12 and July 19. If a student has already enrolled through a virtual session earlier in the year, they are welcome to attend face-to-face NSO sessions to hear information from departments and tour campus.
Students must apply and be accepted to SWOSU before they can attend an enrollment session. Each of the enrollment sessions offers students the chance to meet current SWOSU students and new freshmen, visit and enroll with a faculty advisor within the major they have selected, and obtain answers to any of their questions.
For more information, visit www.swosu.edu/nso or contact New Student Orientation at (580) 774-3233 or orientation@swosu.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.