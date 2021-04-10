Southwestern Oklahoma State University looks forward to a dynamic and engaging return to more normal operations this 2021 fall semester. The university community’s commitment to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and the availability of vaccines are the leading indicators that full, in-person instruction and activities will be possible.
“We are proud of our faculty and staff in using innovative methods to ensure that our students receive quality education,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said. “While virtual learning has its advantages, we want to offer a traditional, in-person environment for our students.”
SWOSU’s main concern is the safety and well-being of the SWOSU community and will continue to abide by federal and state COVID-19 regulations as it plans upcoming semesters.
“We will follow the recommendations of health officials and state authorities when it comes to safety protocols for Fall 2021,” Beutler said. “We will adjust those protocols as the semester draws closer if needed.”
Regarding incoming freshmen at SWOSU, virtual New Student Orientation (NSO) sessions are continuing this spring and summer with special face-to-face events planned this summer on June 15, June 29, July 20 and August 11.
The NSO Office is also planning to hold Camp Duke July 20-23 on the Weatherford campus. This event is a highlight of the freshman experience at SWOSU. At camp, students will meet new friends, get out of their comfort zone, and learn all about the history and traditions of SWOSU.
For more information on NSO events or enrollment, please visit: http://share.swosu.edu/NewStudentOrientation
