The Southwest Regional swine show this year will be held from Friday through Sunday at the Crystal Beach fairgrounds.
Students from all around the United States will come to showcase their pigs.
Students can bring in their pigs starting on Friday at 3 p.m. with all their appropriate health papers, their premise identification number, RFID/840 tag, etc. Check in starts on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and all hogs are to be on the grounds by 9 a.m.
The Skillathon/judging goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is a test of the student’s knowledge of the industry practices.
Showmanship begins at 1 p.m. and 15 minutes after showmanship ends the gilt show begins.
Exhibitor social event happens after the gilt show.
Sunday marks the end of the event with the barrow show starting at 9 a.m.
Brady Crone from Indiana will be the judge for the show.
Team Purebred, established in 2003, an organization that specializes in competition in order to provide educational/career opportunities for youth interested in swine, is putting on the event. The Woodward show kicks off the season. Other shows on the schedule include Jefferson, Ga., in February, Springfield, Ill., in June and Austin, Minn., in September.
The organization has over 3,000 members from 46 states, according to its website.
