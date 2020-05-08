Library plans

Woodward library has reopened with a few social distancing guidelines inside to keep the community safe. (Photo provided))

The Woodward Public Library has reopened after being closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Before you rush to the library to get the next book in the series you’re binge reading, keep in mind there will be a few new rules in place when you visit.

Only a certain number of customers will be allowed in at a time, according to a post on the Woodward Public Library’s Facebook page.

The library will have new hours as well:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Only two computers will be available for now and use is limited to 30 minute sessions. Children’s computers will remain closed.

“Please be respectful of everyone’s personal space and practice social distancing,” the post read. “We miss our customers! Please observe these simple regulations to keep everyone safe.”

The library also released a list of new books to check out:

Fiction-

The Boy From The Woods by Harlan Coben

Hit List by Stuart Woods

The Sea Glass Cottage by RaeAnne Thayne

The Red Lotus by Chris Bohjalian

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich

Stop At Nothing by Michael Ledwidge

The Land Beyond the Sea by Sharon Kay Penman

A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs

The Last Human by Zack Jordan

The Final Deception by Heather Graham

Texas Outlaw by James Patterson

The Last Odyssey by James Rollins

Murder at the Mena House by Eric Ruth Neubauer

Stone Cross by Marc Cameron

Devoted by Dean R. Koontz

Nonfiction-

Find Your Path; honor your body, fuel your soul, and get strong with FIT52 Life by Carrie Underwood

Ultimate Guide to Basements, Attics & Garages, step-by-step projects for adding space without adding on by Creative Homeowner (edited by Anthony Regolino)

Blaze of Light, the inspiring true story of Green Beret medic Gary Beikirch, Medal of Honor recipient by Marcus Brotherton

Overkill, when modern medicine goes too far by Paul A. Offit

For more information contact the Library at 580-254-8544.

Tags

Recommended for you