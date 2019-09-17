When it comes to growing crops in Oklahoma, soil health is an important factor for producers. Those interested in learning more about soil health should mark their calendar for the upcoming Organic Oklahoma Conference slated Oct. 9-10 in the Student Center on the Oklahoma State University/Oklahoma City campus.
Lynn Brandenberger, interim head of OSU’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, said this informative workshop is geared toward organic producers, gardeners and conventional producers interested in soil health issues.
“We’ll have experts on hand to provide information about cover crops and how producers can improve a multitude of soil factors such as soil structure, crop fertility needs and improving the biological health of production soils,” Brandenberger said. “We want participants to learn about how to use cover crops to farm in a sustainable way and what to expect in agricultural policies and programs.”
Keynote speakers will be Ajay Nair and Fred Kirschenmann, both of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University. Other university and industry specialists will be on hand to share their expertise on topics including soil biometrics, remediation of urban soils, nutrient sources for organic crop production, terminating cover crops and more.
Registration is $75, includes lunch and breaks and is due by Sept. 30. Online registration is available at http://tinyurl.com/y2a2gpjf. For registration information, please contact Janelle Malone at 405-744-3669 or email at janelle.malone@okstate.edu. The two-day workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
For additional information about the conference, contact Brandenberger at lynn.brandenberger@okstate.edu or 405-744-5408. A full schedule of events is available on OSU’s Department of Horticulture website at hortla.okstate.edu.
“We only have one earth on which to live and being good stewards of soils and ensuring the future of agriculture is key to our survival,” he said.
