The Woodward Tournament starts Thursday with a 15-team field.

Pool round games are Thursday with the bracket starting Friday morning. The tournament runs through Saturday and each team is guaranteed five games.

The championship game is 8 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday's schedule

Pool A - Field 2

3 p.m. - Woodward vs. Seiling

4:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Clinton

6 p.m. - Seiling vs. Clinton

Pool B - Field 3

3 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Sayre

4:30 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Laverne

6 p.m. - Sayre vs. Laverne

Pool C - Field 4

3 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Beaver

6 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Beaver

7:30 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Mooreland (Field 2)

Pool D

4:30 p.m. - OKC Broncos vs. Watonga (Field 4)

6 p.m. - Guymon vs. Watonga (Field 5)

7:30 p.m. - Guymon vs. OKC Broncos (Field 5)

Pool E - Field 5

3 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Laverne JV

4:30 p.m. - Elk City vs. Kingfisher

7:30 p.m. - Elk City vs. Laverne JV (Field 3)

