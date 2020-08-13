The Woodward Tournament starts Thursday with a 15-team field.
Pool round games are Thursday with the bracket starting Friday morning. The tournament runs through Saturday and each team is guaranteed five games.
The championship game is 8 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday's schedule
Pool A - Field 2
3 p.m. - Woodward vs. Seiling
4:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Clinton
6 p.m. - Seiling vs. Clinton
Pool B - Field 3
3 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Sayre
4:30 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Laverne
6 p.m. - Sayre vs. Laverne
Pool C - Field 4
3 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Beaver
6 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Beaver
7:30 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Mooreland (Field 2)
Pool D
4:30 p.m. - OKC Broncos vs. Watonga (Field 4)
6 p.m. - Guymon vs. Watonga (Field 5)
7:30 p.m. - Guymon vs. OKC Broncos (Field 5)
Pool E - Field 5
3 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Laverne JV
4:30 p.m. - Elk City vs. Kingfisher
7:30 p.m. - Elk City vs. Laverne JV (Field 3)
