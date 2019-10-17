SHAWNEE - Piedmont scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed in knocking the Boomers out of the Class 5A state softball tournament Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats took a 5-0 lead before the Boomers scored three runs in the third to close the gap.
It stayed that way until the Wildcats exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and six in the next frame to end the game, 16-3.
Piedmont had 17 hits in six innings.
The Boomers had eight hits, but also committed five errors.
Woodward ends its season at 25-8. Piedmont 23-7, will play Durant in the semifinals today. Carl Albert faces Collinsville in the other semifinal.
This was the Boomers third consecutive appearance in the state tournament.
