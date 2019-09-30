Monday's softball score

Piedmont 7, Woodward 4

Payton Rowley had three hits and Lizzy Hall two for the Boomers.

Regional softball pairings

Class B At Southwestern

Thursday

Duke vs. Chattanooga, noon; Arnett vs. Calumet, 2 p.m.; losers at 4 p.m., winners at 6 p.m.

Friday

Elimination game, noon; championship game, 2 p.m.; if needed game, 4 p.m.

Class B at Vici

Covington-Douglas vs. Lookeba-Sickles, noon; Vici vs. Pond Creek-Hunter, 2 p.m.; losers at 4 p.m., winners at 6 p.m.

Friday

Elimination game, noon; championship game, 2 p.m.; if needed game, 4 p.m.

Class B at Leedey

Leedey vs. Mulhall-Orlando, noon; Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Hammon, 2 p.m.; losers at 4 p.m., winners at 6 p.m.

Friday

Elimination game, noon; championship game, 2 p.m.; if needed game, 4 p.m.

Class A at Canute

Mooreland vs. Navajo, noon; Canute vs. Shattuck, 2 p.m.; losers at 4 p.m., winners at 6 p.m.

Friday

Elimination game, noon; championship game, 2 p.m.; if needed game, 4 p.m.

Regional baseball pairings

Class B at Leedey

Friday

Leedey vs. Duke, 2 p.m.; Hammon vs. Vici, 4 p.m.; winners, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Elimination game, 2 p.m.; Second state qualifying game, 4 p.m.

