Monday's softball score
Piedmont 7, Woodward 4
Payton Rowley had three hits and Lizzy Hall two for the Boomers.
Regional softball pairings
Class B At Southwestern
Thursday
Duke vs. Chattanooga, noon; Arnett vs. Calumet, 2 p.m.; losers at 4 p.m., winners at 6 p.m.
Friday
Elimination game, noon; championship game, 2 p.m.; if needed game, 4 p.m.
Class B at Vici
Covington-Douglas vs. Lookeba-Sickles, noon; Vici vs. Pond Creek-Hunter, 2 p.m.; losers at 4 p.m., winners at 6 p.m.
Friday
Elimination game, noon; championship game, 2 p.m.; if needed game, 4 p.m.
Class B at Leedey
Leedey vs. Mulhall-Orlando, noon; Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Hammon, 2 p.m.; losers at 4 p.m., winners at 6 p.m.
Friday
Elimination game, noon; championship game, 2 p.m.; if needed game, 4 p.m.
Class A at Canute
Mooreland vs. Navajo, noon; Canute vs. Shattuck, 2 p.m.; losers at 4 p.m., winners at 6 p.m.
Friday
Elimination game, noon; championship game, 2 p.m.; if needed game, 4 p.m.
Regional baseball pairings
Class B at Leedey
Friday
Leedey vs. Duke, 2 p.m.; Hammon vs. Vici, 4 p.m.; winners, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Elimination game, 2 p.m.; Second state qualifying game, 4 p.m.
