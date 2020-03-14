The Sod House Museum is taking safety precautions for everyone due to the Convid-19 and has rescheduled the “Geonology of Marshal McCully” for Saturday, June 13th at 10 a.m.
The program was originally scheduled for March 21.
“Geonology of Marshal McCully: Builder of the Sod House”
The Sod House Museum continues celebrating the 125 Anniversary of the Sod House with guest speaker Professor Jana Brown of NWOSU presenting the family history of Marshal McCully, builder of the Sod House.
The Sod House Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located southeast of Aline on State Highway 8. For more information, contact Director Renee Trindle at 580-463-2441 or sodhouse@okhistory.org.
