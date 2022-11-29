ALINE, Okla. — The beautiful sound of the dulcimer will be showcased in traditional songs during the Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sod House Museum.
The holiday music will be performed by area musicians and stringed groups including the Silver Strings from Carmen, a mountain dulcimer group, hammered dulcimer musicians Margaret Goss and more. Goss began playing about thirteen years ago and has added other stringed instruments to her musical collections including bowed psalteries, autoharp and mountain dulcimer.
In addition to performances by the area musicians, the Sod House Museum will have traditional decorations along with cookies and hot cider provided by the Friends of the Sod House.
This year, the Friends of the Sod House will have a “Nine Patch” quilt that will be given away in a raffle at the open house. The museum will be decorated for Christmas with the Sod House itself decorated for traditional 1890s Pioneer Christmas.
The Christmas Open House is a “thank you” for the continued support of the museum. Operated by the Oklahoma Historical Society, the museum is located southeast of Aline on State Highway 8. The museum is open Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information contact Director Renee Trindle at 580-463-2441 or sodhouse@history.ok.gov
