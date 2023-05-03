Due to the potential for rain and storms on Thursday evening, the times of the soccer matches between Woodward and Bethany have bee moved up.
The girls match in Bethany will now start at 4 p.m. with the girls match followed by the boys, according to the Woodward athletic department twitter feed.
The matches are quarterfinals in the Class 4A playoffs.
This is the second meeting of the season between the schools. In the season opener in early March, Woodward won the girls contest 2-1 and the boys took a 1-0 victory in a penalty kick shootout.
The Boomer teams advanced earlier this week with wins over Cache (girls) and Newcastle (boys). Bethany's girls beat Elk City in the firs round and the boys defeaeted Classen SAS.
