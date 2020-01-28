Snow continued to fall in Woodward during the afternoon hours.
The winter weather began around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a night of rainfall.
By noon, Woodward proper had received some three inches with more to the north and west. Liberal, Kan., for instance was reporting 15 inches of snow.
Several schools in the area either cancelled classes or let students out early due to the weather.
Slick roads were reported across much of the area and city streets were basically wet and slushy from the rain and snow.
Most activities were cancelled or postponed.
The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance luncheon in Woodward was canceled due to the weather.
Woodward High School's basketball games with Alva were moved to Feb. 17.
Woodward County remained under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.